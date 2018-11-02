'Nothing in the world hurts like infidelity'

Like the rock and roll version of Adam and Eve, it feels like Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have always been together.

Now reaching almost 34 years of marriage, the couple have shared a lifetime together – and its been one heck of a ride.

In 2016, however, fans were gutted to learn the duo had split – amid allegations that Ozzy, 69, had been unfaithful to 66-year-old Sharon.

Thankfully reconciling four months later, Sharon has now lifted the lid on the very dark patch of their relationship – revealing she’d even plied Ozzy with ‘sleeping tablets’ in a bid to find out the truth!

Speaking to The Sun, Sharon relived the heartbreaking moment fears of infidelity had become realised.

‘I was a broken woman. He sent me an email that was meant for one of his women,’ she said.

‘Then he took his sleeping pills. I put an extra two in his drink . . . and asked him everything, and everything came out.

‘He would have never told me the truth, ever. He was ashamed, afraid. I knew how long. I knew who it was. I knew what he was thinking and then, you know, you leave,’ Sharon explained.

Sadly, this wasn’t the end to her heartbreak: ‘Ozzy told me it was over with this woman and I believed him. Then, six months later, I found out it wasn’t and there were others.

‘Only then did he come out and say, “I’m an addict. I can’t help it.”.’

It’s understood that troubled Ozzy then went to rehab to battle his sex addiction.

Having since renewed their marriage vows, the couple have been working through marital tensions – however, this isn’t a simple process for Sharon.

In fact, The X Factor panelist still struggles with trust issues: ‘I don’t trust him. I worry about that. I don’t trust him as far as I can throw him.

‘Nothing in the world hurts like infidelity. Nothing,’ she sadly added.