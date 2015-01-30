SHE’S BACK! One Direction star Louis Tomlinson’s girlfriend returns to Instagram – and posts photo with Liam’s lady

One Direction girlfriend Eleanor is FINALLY back on social media

Brace yourselves… Louis Tomlinson‘s girlfriend Eleanor Calder is back on Instagram. We repeat. She is BACK. ON. INSTAGRAM.

Yep, it’s true. After a four-month radio silence, the 22-year-old has finally uploaded some new snaps to her account.

As expected, Eleanor looks blimmin’ amazing in the pictures. The first sees her and a pal looking très sophisticated chilling with glasses of wine.

The second features another member of the One Direction crew – Liam Payne‘s stunning other half Sophia Smith.

In this photo, the pair clutch their tipples as they chat on a sofa.

Eleanor displays her fashion credentials in a khaki shirt and leather-look trousers while Sophia, 20, is chic in black ripped jeans and a matching blouse.

To make us even more jealous, the girls have escaped the freezing British weather to hang out in sunny LA. In El’s shots, they’re all outdoors enjoying the warm weather. *sighs*

Both Eleanor and Sophia jetted to California with their boyfs last week.

Liam, 21, has since been spotted in the recording studio with rapper and producer Juicy J, where he’s believed to be writing new music for 1D‘s fifth album.

While it’s not known whether the group deliberately planned a group vacay, bandmates Liam and Louis, 23, have been spending time together across The Pond.

Referring to the group’s upcoming On The Road Again tour, Liam Tweeted at the weekend: ‘me and Louis where talking some crazy ideas today let’s see what happens [sic]‘



Ooh. Now what could THAT mean?!

Eleanor‘s last Instagram upload came in September 2014, when 1D were on their last tour Where We Are. So fans are just a teeny bit excited that she’s made a return to the site.

One rather dramatic follower exclaimed: ‘YOU ARE ALIVE’ while another said: ‘TOO MUCH PERFECTNESS’. Blimey.

Now all Eleanor‘s got to do is get back on Twitter, which she hasn’t used since last April. Although judging by those comments, we’re not sure Directioners could handle it…

Anna Duff