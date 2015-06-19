Sheree Murphy: ‘Celebrity Masterchef’s Sarah Harding asked me for acting tips’

Lydia Major

Former Emmerdale star and Celebrity Masterchef contestant, Sheree Murphy talks cooking, Sarah Harding on Corrie and Coleen Rooney

Sheree Murphy is on Celebrity Masterchef

Sheree Murphy might have hung up her Emmerdale wellies, but this week we’ve seen her putting on a cooking apron instead for Celebrity Masterchef. And it turns out she’s pretty nifty around the kitchen.

So is she going to wow judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode? We hope so.

Talking to Now from her family holiday in sunny Portugal, Sheree, 39 – who’s married to Australian footballer Harry Kewell, 36 – shares all  the kitchen drama…

Sheree Murphy and husband Harry Kewell

Hi Sheree, what made you decide to do Celeb MasterChef?
I wasn’t sure whether to do it at first because I thought I wouldn’t be good enough and it would be too hard, but I’m so glad I did.

Are you a good cook, then?
I know all the basics – lasagne,  a good roast – but my menu at home is quite repetitive as my kids are pretty fussy.

Who else is in  your heat?
Chesney Hawkes, Sarah Harding, Patricia Potter and Yvette Fielding. Chesney was so lovely. We kept singing The One And Only to him!

Sarah’s joining Corrie soon – did she ask you for any soap tips?
She couldn’t say much at the time, but when it was announced I messaged her to say: ‘Oh my God, so exciting.’ She asked what it’s like and I said it’s pretty hectic and filming’s quite full on. But  it sounded like she was up to the challenge and was really excited.

Are you mates with other WAGs?
I know Coleen Rooney – she’s lovely – but the only WAG I hang out with is Alex Gerrard. People think all we do  is sit around sipping champagne, but the reality is you’re picking up the kids from school, making tea and doing homework. We’re all pretty down to earth and normal!

Celebrity MasterChef starts on  BBC1 at 9pm  on 18 June

Coronation Street Sarah Harding asked Sheree for acting tips

Sarah Robertson