The truth about Sheridan Smith and her ‘romance’ with Russell Brand

After the pair are spotted out and about, Sheridan addresses the rumours

Sheridan Smith has denied that she’s dating Russell Brand after they were spotted out together twice in the past week.

The pair were seen attending a street festival arranged by Jamie Oliver for Food Revolution Day last Friday and onlookers noticed they were having a great time.

Russell and Sheridan arrived together and seemed very happy in each other’s company,’ a source tells the Sunday Mirror.

They were by each other’s sides the whole time. Russell wanted to support Jamie on his big day and Sheridan is a big fan of him as well.

The chef had put on a party outside his Fifteen restaurant in East London, it was quite a public thing and Sheridan and Russell didn’t seem to care who saw them together.’

Sheridan then went to watch Russell, 37, perform a stand-up gig at London’s Soho Theatre earlier this week before joining him and other pals for dinner after the show.

But the actress, who recently claimed that she’d been single for three years, has hastily denied any rumours of romance with Katy Perry‘s ex on Twitter.

Just had dinner with lovely friends. And yes they’re wrong yet again. He’s one of my best mates Xx‘ she Tweeted later on.

