Sizzling!
With all of showbiz embracing their spooky side, a bevvy of famous faces attended Jonathan Ross’ infamous Halloween party yesterday.
As a crowd of goblins and ghouls descended onto the party, Strictly Come Dancing‘s head judge Shirley Ballas managed to steal the show.
Debuting her very sexy Catwoman costume, the feline 58-year-old looked bewitchingly fierce in a full body PVC catsuit.
Complete with a pair of thigh-high black boots and cat ears, Shirley decorated her face with an enchanting set of black gems.
Yup, insane.
Sharing a snap of her costume on Instagram, the Strictly panelist said: ‘Had the best time at #johnathanross Halloween party. So much fun.’
Fans were very quick to comment on the sizzling photo.
‘OMG Shirley you look stunning your figure !!!! Hope u had a fab time,’ said one.
Others agreed, sharing ‘Purrfect outfit‘, ‘You make a fabulous catwoman Shirley 😍‘ and ‘You look amazing!!’
Taking to her Instagram Story, Shirley and her fellow Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood enjoyed the festivities.
Posting a spooky snap, the duo struck a pose for followers.
Shirley was certainly in great company at the festive affair.
Made in Chelsea star Ashley James made a haunting appearance at the star-studded ‘do – showing up as a sultry harlequin with a black and white corset.
Sharing a snap onto Instagram, the 31-year-old revealed she was ‘now off to party at the Ross’s’.
‘I’m half loving this, half terrified. You look great,‘ said one follower.
Agreeing, another added: ‘Oh wow this is fab. Love it!’
Alesha Dixon and her other half Azuka Ononye also attended the knees-up.
Both opting for matching his-and-hers PVC trousers, the former Strictly judge and her beau looked frightfully spooky – sporting a single tear of blood on their faces.
Lets hope we get invited next year, eh?!