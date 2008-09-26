SHOCK! Blake Fielder-Civil ‘accepts early release’

He's said to be moving in with his mum

Amy Winehouse’s husband Blake Fielder-Civil will reportedly leave Edmunds Hill Prison in the next few days.

The jailbird is said to have accepted an offer of early release on the condition he moves in with his mum Georgette in Lincolnshire.

Blake, 26, will also be required to wear an electronic tag and obey a 7pm curfew.

‘Amy is obviously chuffed,’ a source tells The Sun. ‘But more surprisingly, even her family and friends are pleased.

‘Because Blake will have to lead this disciplined life to keep in line with his conditions of release, they are hoping it will rub off on her too.’

Blake, who was sentenced to 27 months for GBH and attempting to pervert the course of justice, will apparently get a cab to Amy‘s Camden home everyday.

He is said to have rejected two previous offers of early release but changed his mind because he’s homesick.

Meanwhile, Amy‘s forked out to send her goddaughter Dionne, 12, a budding musician, to LA to work with producers on her first album.

