SHOCK! Brad Renfro died of heroin overdose

The toxicology results show ‘intoxication’

The results of toxicology tests show that Brad Renfro died of a heroin overdose.

The actor did not survive ‘acute heroin/morphine intoxication’ but his death was accidental, reports Perez Hilton.

The drugs were injected, according to the coroner’s office.

Brad was found dead last month at the age of 25.

He became famous as a child actor in The Client.

