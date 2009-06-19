SHOCK! Donal MacIntyre and wife attacked in bar

Undercover reporter's missus is left shaken

Donal MacIntyre and his wife Ameera De La Rose were assaulted on Wednesday.

The couple were at Cloud 9 bar in Hampton Court, Surrey, when four men confronted him.

‘They launched an assault by punching me,’ says Dancing On Ice star Donal, 43. ‘My wife tried to protect me when I was on the floor.

‘They were trying to get me, missed me and then got her. She is extremely distressed.

‘I’ve had kidnapping threats, been assaulted before, had my car trashed and I’ve had to move many times.

‘I’ll take those slings and arrows, but it crosses a line when my wife gets caught in the crossfire.’

Donal, who was treated for a concussion, believes the thugs had connections to a criminal he exposed in TV series MacIntyre Undercover.

‘The attack on us clearly related to my investigation from 2000,’ he tells The Sun.

A 48-year-old man from Addlestone, Surrey, was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was bailed pending further inquiries.

SEE PICTURES Donal MacIntyre and wife Ameera De La Rose’s injuries following their bar attack here>>

SEE PICTURES Dancing On Ice 2009 contestants revealed>>