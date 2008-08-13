SHOCK! John Mayer breaks up with Jennifer Aniston

Rocker not ready to settle down with Friends star

Jennifer Aniston is said to have been dumped by John Mayer.

The rocker, 30, is thought to have told her he’s not ready to settle down.

‘There’s been a bit of tension for some time,’ says a source. ‘They initially opted for a break, hoping a trial split might make them stronger. Sadly it doesn’t seem to have worked.

‘John took the decision to end things as he felt he just wasn’t ready for the level of commitment that Jennifer deserved.’

And Jen, 39, who divorced Brad Pitt, 44, in 2004, is apparently struggling to come to terms with the split.

‘Initially, Jennifer was furious when he told her of his decision but now she’s simply sad – not to mention a little heartbroken,’ the source tells the Daily Mirror.

‘They have spoken on the phone since the split and are trying to remain on good terms.

‘But unless John has a dramatic change of heart, it’s unlikely they’ll rekindle their romance.’

A spokesman for Jennifer declined to comment.