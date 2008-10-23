SHOCK! Mark Croft gets angry with Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Former cabbie upset about way wife Kerry Katona quizzed in interview

Mark Croft is alleged to have confronted Phillip Schofield yesterday following wife Kerry Katona’s bizarre TV meltdown.

The reality star, 28, slurred her words and acted erratically during an interview on This Morning to promote her latest MTV show.

Concerned Phil, 46, enquired if she was feeling okay and co-host Fern Britton, 51, asked if she could possibly have a drinking problem, which Kerry categorically denied.

Mark, 38 – who was in the studio with his wife – is said to have become angry about the questioning.

‘Both Philip and Fern were in a bit of shock about what happened,’ a source tells the Daily Star. ‘People found Mark rather intimidating.’

Now Kerry regrets agreeing to go on the ITV show.

‘I’ll never go on that programme again, I’m extremely annoyed at how they made me look,’ she says. ‘I’ve an illness – it’s all down to tablets I’m on for my bipolar disorder.’

Meanwhile, frozen food giant Iceland, with whom Kerry has a lucrative contract, insist they’ll stand by her.

‘If Kerry’s medication isn’t taken at the correct time it will result in her appearing disorientated,’ a spokesperson tells The Sun.

SEE VIDEO of Kerry Katona on This Morning and other shocking celebrity TV moments>>