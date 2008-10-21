SHOCK! Paris Hilton and Benji Madden split?

Reports claim the socialite has met someone else

Paris Hilton is said to have broken up from Benji Madden after finding herself a Brit hunk.

The heiress is in London to film new reality show Paris Hilton’s British Best Friend.

But MTV claims the 27-year-old has fallen for a English lad while filming here.

‘I love guys with English accents,’ she says. ‘I have met a really cute English guy, but it’s early days.’

Paris has been dating Good Charlotte rocker Benji, 29, who’s based in the US, since the beginning of this year.

The socialite has also revealed that she’s considering quitting LA for London.

‘I love it here, I am going to move here permanently,’ Paris tells the Daily Mail. ‘I have already been here for one month and am much, much happier here.’