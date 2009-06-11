SHOCK! Paris Hilton and Doug Reinhardt split

But baseball player says they're still together

Paris Hilton has ended her relationship with Doug Reinhardt, her rep confirms.

The socialite, 28, who has been dating The Hills star since February, released a statement through her publicist yesterday.

‘In response to inquiries on whether Paris Hilton has split with Doug Reinhardt, we can confirm this is true,’ said the spokesman.

‘They are no longer together. They remain friends and we ask that you please respect their privacy. Paris will not discuss the relationship further.’

But it seems Doug, 23, wasn’t told.

‘No, that’s not true,’ he told E! Online. ‘Everything is okay between us.’

Alison Ady