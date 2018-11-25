We take a look a look at some of the groups to leave the music mogul's label...

This month, after seven years of working with Simon Cowell and his record label Syco – Little Mix announced they would be moving away from the X Factor judge and his business.

The news came just days before Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were set to release their latest album, LM5, with Simon admitting he’d fallen out with their management company, saying:‘Basically, they said we’d done a terrible job.’

‘I said: “We can’t work with the management, it’s as simple as that.”’

Jesy, 27, hinted at the tension by liking a fan’s post which read: ‘They’re gonna leave Syco and then tell us what s*** Syco put them through.’ Ouch!

But while there’s no denying Simon has made the careers of many singers, Little Mix aren’t the only stars to separate from him…

Fleur East

The I’m a Celeb star’s music career looked promising after making the X Factor final in 2014.

But in 2017, she stopped working with Syco.

‘It was felt by both sides now was the time to go down different paths,’ said a source.

Alexandra Burke

Alexandra joined Si’s label following her 2008 X Factor win.

But just three years later, the singer ended her deal with the company as she signed a new contract with RCA. At the time, she said it was a ‘mutual decision’, but later hinted at feeling ‘restricted’.

‘For me, it was about growing as an artist and I think no artist should ever be restricted in what they want to do in life,’ she explained.

Matt Cardle

Matt was dropped from Simon’s label only 18 months after winning The X Factor in 2010, and he’s since revealed that it made his battle with drugs and alcohol worse.

‘I literally worked my entire life for that deal and then to get it and have it taken away was just f***ing awful,’ he said.

‘There’s two things you can do in that situation – one, chin up and carry on, the other is to hit rock bottom. I did the latter.’

Leona Lewis

She landed a record deal with Syco after winning The X Factor in 2006, but the Bleeding Love singer left the company in 2015, admitting things had become ‘complicated’.

Nevertheless, Simon insists ‘the door will always be left open’ for her.

Gareth Gates

The former Pop Idol star left Syco in 2006, just four years after finishing as runner-up behind Will Young on the hit talent show.

‘We decided that they couldn’t go forward with me, with the music and the way I wanted to continue my career,’ explained Gareth.