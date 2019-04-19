So cute!

Simon Cowell has expanded his family after adding an adorable addition to the line-up.

The X Factor boss has taken in a rescue dog that was in need of a good home after falling in love with the pup during his recent trip to Barbados.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: The real reason Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are ‘gutted’ to QUIT The X-Factor after just one series

Newest addition Daisy joins Squiddly and Diddly and Freddie – who dog lover Simon adopted when his mother passed away in 2015 – after he pulled out all the stops to bring her back to Blighty.

Sharing some arty black and white photos of his canine family on his official Instagram account, Simon revealed his newest pooch, Daisy.

The caption read: ‘Simon Cowell shares stunning phones of his gorgeous dogs Squiddly, Diddly, Freddie and newest addition Daisy who Simon rescued in Barbados.’

GOSSIP straight to your phone! Get the latest showbiz news direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter… Your email address: Sign up now

Fans rushed to commend Simon on taking in Daisy, with one commenting on the post, ‘Gorgeous they are beautiful dogs especially daisy ❤️❤️.’

Another said: ‘Aaaawww Too Cute ❤️.’

Simon is said to have instantly ‘fallen in love’ with the terrier cross after meeting her at an auction for dogs in Barbados last December.

Daisy and her two puppies had been abandoned but were nursed back to health by charity K9.

Simon has made no secret of his love of dogs, even going as far as to admit he has looked into cloning them.

He told The Sun on Sunday: ‘We’ve thoroughly looked into it, got all the details and I can prove to you I’m going to clone them. There is documentation.

‘I am doing it because I cannot bear the thought of them not being around. I might actually do it sooner rather than later, which will mean we have six dogs running around.’