Simon clearly likes to keep the girls waiting!

Little Mix have been VERY busy lately with the release of their incredible new single Woman Like Me which dropped this morning.

But despite having to get up at the crack of dawn to prepare for a day of promoting the single, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock took some time out to attend a glitzy event last night.

Stepping out at the Attitude Magazine Awards in London, the glamorous pair looked typically flawless in some seriously eye-catching outfits.

Unfortunately, while the girls should have been getting an early night in preparation for the Little Mix hysteria today, it turns out they had to wait on a certain someone before they could go to sleep – their boss Mr Simon Cowell.

Taking to Instagram, 27-year-old Leigh-Anne shared a hilarious video from her hotel room which shows them trying to get hold of the music mogul late at night.

‘When you’re on a conference call waiting for Simon Cowell to answer and you’ve got to be up at 4 to promote your new single,’ she wrote next to the clip which sees Jade, 25, performing a dance.

Clearly fed up of waiting around, Leigh-Anne can be heard saying: ‘I am going to sleep!’ as Jade giggled while grabbing onto her crop top to stop it from falling down.

Meanwhile, the ladies – who have been part of Simon’s music label Syco since winning the X Factor in 2011 – were celebrating a win last night as they landed the ‘honorary gay award’ at the star-studded event.

The likes of Scarlett Moffatt, Sinitta and Ricky Martin joined Jade and Leigh-Anne on the red carpet in Camden, while fellow Little Mixers Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson were no where to be seen.