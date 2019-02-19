How much!?

Simon Cowell is said to have dropped an obscene amount of money to celebrate his only child’s special day.

According to reports, the X Factor mogul threw a Greatest Showman-themed extravaganza at London’s swanky Mandarin Oriental Hotel over the weekend.

Guests included Cheryl and her son Bear, Alesha Dixon, Katie Piper and Rochelle and Marvin Humes, and the party is alleged to have set Simon back £30,000.

‘Simon spared no expense in making sure it was the perfect occasion for little Eric,’ an insider told The Sun.

‘The kids got to sing their favourite songs from the film and the whole place was decked out just like the circus.

‘Everyone was joking that Simon was like Hugh Jackman’s character because he was the ringmaster.

‘Loads of celebrities were invited with their families and Eric’s own friends came, too.’

Simon has made no secret of his love of the 2018 film, even dubbing it his ‘favourite movie ever’.

So perhaps it was more of a birthday party for Simon than Eric?

The 59-year-old admits his life has changed for the better since Eric, who he shares with girlfriend Lauren Silverman, came along.

He recently revealed: ‘If you’d have asked five years ago would I have one now, I’d be thinking, “I might have left it a bit late”.

‘But once you’ve had one you think, how could you imagine him not being here?

‘I never thought I could think this way, but you just go, it would be unthinkable to think he wasn’t here.’

Simon even admitted he wouldn’t rule out having another child.

He added: ‘I can’t really think about life before Eric, so yes I would consider another child.’