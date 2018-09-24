Si was a no-show at the celebrity-filled bash

Simon Cowell has reportedly sparked concerns after he pulled out of his friend’s wedding over the weekend.

The X Factor judge was noticeably absent from the nuptials of Global Head of TV for Syco Nigel Hall – where he was allegedly supposed to be acting as best man – and was later replaced by Bradley Walsh.

During his speech, The Chase presenter Bradley apparently mentioned Simon, saying he’d only given ‘three days’ notice’ he wasn’t able to make it.

A source reportedly told The Sun: ‘Bradley referenced Simon in his speech and said that he only RSVPed that he wouldn’t be coming three days before’.

Despite Simon, 58, being a no-show, his girlfriend Lauren Silverman looked amazing as she turned up to the glitzy event alone alongside other celeb attendees such as Cheryl Cole, Piers Morgan and Amanda Holden.

The insider continued: ‘Nigel was upset that Simon couldn’t make it. They’ve been friends for a long time so he really wanted him there.

‘Simon told him that his schedule for filming changed at the very last minute and there was nothing he could do, so Lauren flew in alone.’

Simon has been rushed off his feet lately after the final of America’s Got Talent last week, and the launch of America’s Got Talent: The Champions in just a few days time.

And apparently, the late cancellation sparked concern that the music mogul – who is dad to four-year-old Eric – is working himself into the ground.

A friend told The Sun: ‘Initially some pals said he’d told them he was too ill to attend but later it transpired it was a schedule clash.

‘He’s working like a man possessed at the moment. He’s just done X Factor judges houses and also America’s Got Talent. He could do with a break.’

Let’s hope Simon can have a lie in soon!