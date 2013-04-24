Simon Cowell’s new look-young trick

Simon's got a cunning plan to turn back the years on BGT

We all know Simon Cowell loves to look good.

But after recent criticism of his puffy face, he’s now more determined than ever to be seen in a good light – well, four to be precise!

The Britain’s Got Talent judge has been caught out by our cheeky snap.

While his colleagues have to make do with the standard studio set-up, Simon, 53, has had four lights installed on his desk to ensure he has a flattering glow.

A source says: ‘He put in a light a few years ago.

‘Then he added an extra one.

‘Now they seem to have bred!

‘Thankfully, the lack of space means he’ll probably have to stop there.’

The lights prevent unflattering shadows under his chin, which would draw attention to the fact he’s a lot older than fellow judges Amanda Holden, 42, David Walliams, 41, and Alesha Dixon, 34.

Simon, whose company Syco produces BGT, has made no secret of his love of looking youthful.

He famously has lifts on his shoes and uses ‘booster cushions’ on his seat to make himself seem taller than his real height, thought to be 5ft 7in to 5ft 9in.

Simon also waxes his hands and enjoys Botox, revealing: ‘I’ve had Botox.

‘But, then again, pretty much everyone I know has, except Cheryl Cole.’

Whatever works for you, Si!

