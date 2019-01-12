From A-list guests to a lavish location, the couple’s special day is sure to be amazing





After a quick romance, Rio Ferdinand popped the question to former reality TV star Kate Wright in Abu Dhabi.

Surrounded by his three children – Lorenz, 12, Tate, 10, and Tia, seven – the football pundit, 40, asked for the 27-year-old’s hand in marriage.

So will the couple walk down the aisle in 2019?

The duo are yet to reveal their wedding date, but one things for sure, with a proposal as fancy as this one, it’s likely to be an opulent affair.

Here, we take a look at what to expect from their big day.

The Instagram worthy hen-do

Although Kate called it quits on the ITVBe show two years ago, she still finds time for her TOWIE mates.

After leaving, she partied in Ibiza with her girls, Georgia Kousoulou, Danielle Armstrong and Jess Wright.

So we have high hopes for her hen-do! Maybe the beauty will follow TOWIE’s Billie Faiers and have more than one. Here’s hoping!

The luxury location

Kate and Rio are known for jetting off on lavish trips. Take their vaycay to Maldives’ private island Kudadoo and their visit to Dubai hotspot Jumeirah Beach last year.

So the couple could be planning a destination wedding for their big day.

Either way, the décor at their nuptials is likely to be blooming marvellous – as Kate does like to show her love with flowers.

The dress

When it comes to getting glammed up, Kate doesn’t shy away from showing off her amazing physique in figure-hugging outfits.

So we reckon it’ll be no different when it comes to her wedding dress.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Kate Wright shares unseen photos from adorable Rio Ferdinand holiday after revealing secret ‘anxiety struggles’

She recently wore a strapless number by Suzanne Neville – who has designed wedding gowns for celebrity brides including Jacqueline Jossa and Christine Lampard.

And last year, she turned up to the TV BAFTAS in an actual wedding dress by designer Naeem Khan.

Could the 27-year-old already be dropping hints about the style of her frock?

The celeb guest list

From mega football stars like David Beckham and Frank Lampard, to the queens of reality TV, Kate and Rio’s wedding is set to be filled with famous faces.

Rio is still close to his former England teammates, while Kate is also in touch with her TOWIE co-stars including Amber Dowding and Lydia Bright, who will no doubt bring a bit of bling to the day.

Sounds like the Royal Wedding… kind of.

The children’s special role

In 2017, Kate gave up her spot on The Only Way Is Essex to focus on looking after Rio’s kids.

And last year, Rio – whose children helped him out with the proposal – spoke about how his brood will most likely have a central role at the wedding.

‘The kids do talk about that a lot – “What role am I playing?”, “Am I holding the ring?”, “Who’s doing this?”. They have it planned,’ he recently revealed.