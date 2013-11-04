Brooke Vincent: I can’t wait for my bridesmaid’s dress fitting for Michelle Keegan’s wedding but I’m not ready to be a bride

Brooke is begging for a role in co-star Michelle's nuptials

Brooke Vincent‘s very enthusiastic about Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan‘s wedding – she confesses to us that she’s been begging to be a bridesmaid!

Brooke, 21, who plays Corrie‘s Sophie Webster, laughs: ‘Michelle hasn’t picked bridesmaids yet.

‘I keep saying to her: “Just let me know when you want me to be a bridesmaid,” or: “When is the fitting?”

‘So she’s fully aware of the fact I’m keen!’

Brooke, who’s been dating footballer Josh McEachran, 20, for two years, adds that it’s likely to be a while before she can return the favour to Michelle.

‘I’m only 21,’ she says.

‘I don’t have itchy feet for that!

‘But Michelle‘s happy and that’s good.’

Aww.

