Looks like the Made In Chelsea star has changed his ways

It seems as though Spencer Matthews has shunned his party animal ways once and for all, as he reveals he’s bored of that life.

Spencer – who is expecting his first child with wife Vogue Williams very soon – has revealed that he rarely drinks anymore, despite his previous wild lifestyle.

‘When I was young, all I wanted to do was go to nightclubs, drink, have fun and be unproductive,’ the 29-year-old revealed.

But it’s clear that spending his time in nightclubs is now a distant memory as the former Made In Chelsea star confessed, he has almost entirely given up alcohol in an interview with The Times.

Spencer continued: ‘I think you get bored. I’ve no interest in being the centre of attention that I used to love. I want to set a better example for my unborn son, who is going to be with us soon. And my ideal night is spending it in with Vogue.’ Aww!

Spencer and Vogue, 32, tied the knot in June, during a secret and very intimate ceremony. The couple – who have been together since 2017 – exchanged vows in Spencer’s family’s stunning Glen Affric estate in Scotland.

And, it’s clear that Vogue really is the woman for Spence, as he revealed that with her ‘it feels the most real’.

In a previous interview with Hello Magazine, the upcoming Celebrity Masterchef contestant revealed the pair were more than a couple, but actually ‘best pals’.

‘We’ve developed more than what a relationship to me is. She’s my best pal, I look up to her and I want to please her on a daily basis. It’s very different to anything I’ve had before. We’re just completely equal and although we’re very competitive, everything is very playful. It’s a very straightforward, unargumentative, simple life, which is what I’ve always wanted.’