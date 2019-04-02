Uh oh...

Mel B has hit back at Geri Horner’s denial of their alleged lesbian fling.

Geri, 46, finally broke her silence last weekend about Mel’s claims that the pair had a fling during the Spice Girls heyday.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Geri Horner breaks silence on ‘hurtful’ Mel B claims ahead of Spice Girls tour: ‘It’s very disappointing’



Releasing a statement on Mother’s Day, Geri said the rumours were ‘hurtful’ and ‘simply not true’.

This hasn’t gone down well with Mel, who has reportedly spoken out to slam Ginger Spice’s snubbing of their sexual history.

A source told The Mirror that she is ‘totally perplexed’ after Geri denied the claims, saying: ‘Mel feels Geri is making her out to be a liar.’

Scary Spice Mel also spoke to Australian radio station Australia 2Day yesterday, to comment further on the awkward situation.

The songstress didn’t back down from her shock claims, but insisted that it wasn’t a ‘big deal’.

She said: ‘I didn’t actually really admit anything, I just admitted, you know, we had a bit of a thing back then and that’s it.

‘It was just one thing that happened one night. I didn’t go into detail about it, at all… It was a little thing and we giggled about it the next day, that’s that. It’s not a big deal, especially not in this day and age.’

Mel also revealed info on the Spice Girls’ cosy tour rituals, describing the popstars’ girly sleepovers.

‘All five of us [slept in a bed together], we were on tour, we had all of our own hotel rooms booked but we all ended up bunking in together. That’s what girls do…

‘We’d order room service, watch movies and just hang out together. We work so hard so any down time we had, which was minimal, we wanted to spend every moment together.’

With the spicy drama still very much ongoing, insiders have suggested that the band are now ‘dreading’ their upcoming reunion tour, set to kick off in May.

Words by Caitlin Elliott.