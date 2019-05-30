Stacey has spoken out about where she sees herself in the future

Stacey Dooley has spoken out about her plans for starting a family and how she tries not to let ‘outsiders’ worry her in a candid new interview.

In the super honest chat, the investigative journalist who reigned victorious in 2018’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, discussed her plans for the future.

The fiery-haired telly star revealed: ‘I love England, but I wouldn’t mind living abroad for a couple of years. I do love America when I’m there. I hope to still be making documentaries, and maybe there’s another book in me. I would love a family.’

Speaking to Red Magazine the 32-year-old documentary maker continued: ‘When I was making the fascinating families series, I thought it must be a beautiful feeling to have “your team”. Maybe one day.’

Stacey’s open thought’s on her forthcoming plans come after it was reported she and Stictly dance partner Kevin Clifton have moved in together amid rumours of their romance.

The pair allegedly got together following their stint on the BBC dance show, with Stacey’s ex boyfriend Sam Tucknott branding Kevin a ‘snake’ and claiming he found messages from the dancer on Stacey’s phone, declaring his love for her after they had broken up.

Following the accusations, Stacey took to Twitter to hit back, defiantly writing: ‘Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story.

‘I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here.

‘Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward.’

Alluding to the controversy surrounding the relationship, the telly journalist said: ‘You have to allow people to think for themselves and you can’t pass judgement.

‘I don’t let outsiders worry me too much, I really mean that,’ she continued.

‘I’m in Iraq filming really remarkable women telling me they’ve lost their babies, you know? So, if somebody’s gossiping or saying they don’t like me, in the grand scheme of things, it’s really not the end of the world.’