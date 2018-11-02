The Strictly star is back on the dance floor

Stacey Dooley has been wowing the judges on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing alongside her professional partner Kevin Clifton.

But, it seems as though this weekend’s show could prove slightly harder for the couple, since the presenter, 31, tore an intercostal muscle behind her rib this week.

Despite Stacey being on the road to recovery, Kevin, 36, has revealed he has had to change their routine 11 times.

When a fan asked if he had to amend their Street dance routine for this Saturday’s show, he simply replied: ‘About 11 times.’

And, it’s clear that Stacey’s injury is taking it’s toll, as former Strictly professional dancer Ian Waite, revealed on Thursday night’s installment of spin-off show It Takes Two, that she was ‘holding herself’.

Watching a clip of their rehearsals alongside host Zoe Ball, Ian said: ‘Every time she turns she is kind of holding herself and I do believe she’d had an injury but luckily they are still practising.’

‘I think they’re going to be okay for Saturday but I think it has set them back a little bit. Fingers crossed they’re going to be okay.’

Stacey took to social media earlier this week to reassure her fans, as she shared a snap of herself lying in a hospital bed.

‘Nothings broke! All the drugs and all the cuppas gonna hook us up! See you Sat! THANK YOU SO SO MUCH TO ALL THE STAFF. You are all bloody amazing,’ she wrote.

Stacey has been impressing judges and the audience since the series began, with her Doctor Who inspired Tango during last week’s Halloween special, scoring 35 points.

Fingers crossed Stacey is feeling back to her best on Saturday night!