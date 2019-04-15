'There are two sides to every story'

Stacey Dooley has hit back at rumours she is dating Strictly Come Dancing co-star Kevin Clifton, after ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott’s explosive interview branding Kevin a ‘snake’ and a ‘rat’.

Taking to Twitter today, the 32-year-old TV journalist defiantly wrote: ‘Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Strictly star Neil Jones reveals how his mum’s advice helped him get over THAT kiss with wife Katya and comedian Seann Walsh

‘I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here.’

Going on to show her respect to her ex-boyfriend, who she split from last month, Stacey added: ‘Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward.’

This comes after Sam, who began dating Stacey in 2014, spoke out in a scathing interview, claiming the investigative reporter ended the relationship when she fell for dance partner Kevin, 36.

Speaking to The Sun, the personal trainer, 30, alleged: ‘The blame is with Kevin. He’s an absolute rat.’

Explaining that after agreeing to break up, he was clearing his belongings from the couple’s shared Brighton flat, when he saw a text from Kevin on Stacey’s phone.

He said: ‘Her phone went and it was Kevin Clifton — ‘I love you’ with a red love heart. I grabbed the phone and confronted her. She said she’d tell me everything I needed to know.’

Sam went on to reveal that he later received a message from Stacey in which she confessed she’d fallen for Kevin.

Despite the admission, she insisted things hadn’t started up with the dance pro until her relationship with Sam was over.

‘I did fall for him but when we were done,’ Sam claims the documentary star wrote. He replied: ‘I don’t hate you Stacey. I hate what you’ve done.’

According to The Mail on Sunday, Sam went on to admit he has ‘no respect’ for Kevin, adding: ‘He’s an absolute complete f***ing rat with no b******s or decency to hear me out. The fact he won’t have a man-to-man conversation with me says everything about the guy.’