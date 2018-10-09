Stacey is ditching reality TV for the kitchen

Stacey Forsey has earned herself an army of fans since joining ITVBe’s Real Housewives of Cheshire in 2016.

But now the mum-of-two is taking a step back from reality TV to launch her very own lifestyle brand, and one part of that brand is her new cook book Srumplicious Sweet Treats, which features recipes that are free from egg, gluten and dairy.

Stacey, 43, felt the need to create a cook book that was free from so many ingredients after discovering that she and several other members of her family, including her 13-year-old daughter Grace, were allergic and intolerant to multiple foods.

Speaking exclusively to Now, Stacey reveals that learning her daughter was also suffering with allergies was ‘heartbreaking’.

‘It’s heartbreaking because your child is growing and you want them to get all of the nutrients that they need, but equally enjoy life,’ she tells us. ‘And, I’m not being funny but they’re the happy years of stuffing your face.’

Stacey continues: ‘So for her not to have anything sweet or indulgent anymore is heartbreaking. Krispy Kreme doughnuts, she loves them, so I’m working on a doughnut at the moment.’

Stacey’s latest cookbook is filled with sweet treats that both her and Grace can enjoy, and she even admits that her yummy sticky toffee pudding is her favourite, but what inspired some of the other recipes in the book?

‘I just went for the staple, traditional recipes that I missed,’ she reveals.

‘I’m really healthy Monday – Friday, I work out, I eat good, but come the weekend I want to sit down with a good roast dinner, and then I want to finish it off with a really nice dessert. And, it would be something that my mum made for me as a child like lemon meringue pie or an apple crumble. So I thought, “I want to master some of those staple desserts.”‘

And, it’s clear that Stacey’s daughter wasn’t the only inspiration behind her new book, as she tells us that her son Zach, 10, helped her come up with the title.

‘I read The Secret Seven books to my son at night, and if you’ve ever read a Secret Seven book they take loads of snacks into the shed with them and they put together delicious and scrumptious. So I said to Zach at bedtime, “what shall mummy call her book?” and he said “Srumplicious.” So I added on “Sweet Treats” and that’s where it came from,’ Stacey says.

Well, with Stacey telling us that she already has plans for a savoury cook book, we can’t wait to see what’s next from her new lifestyle brand!

Stacey Forsey’s free from gluten, egg and dairy cookbook, Srumplicious Sweet Treats is available to buy now from Amazon and www.staceyforsey.co.uk