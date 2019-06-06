Stacey Solomon appears to accidentally reveal name of new baby son with Joe Swash

She may have let it slip...

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon welcomed her beautiful baby son (a little early) with Joe Swash over two weeks ago now, but the popular couple still haven’t revealed the name of their newborn.

Their fans have been patiently waiting for weeks, but as of yet there’s been no official announcement.

However, some eagle-eyed followers appear to have picked up on a MASSIVE hint at the baby’s name.

In a recent Instagram stories, Stacey appeared to make reference to the name of her new bubba – calling him ‘Rexi’.

Today is a smiley day 😬 it’s been an interesting week. But it feels like the fog is lifting and I’m coming out of the fuzz. I’m so grateful to have our baby boy with us and be surrounded by my incredible family – my biggest privilege. But it doesn’t mean it’s been all rosey and glossy. Hormone surges + really struggling to breastfeed + no sleep what so ever + engorged boobs + cracked nipples + absolutely anything as minuscule as somebody kissing my babies head = total meltdown. I’ve found myself spontaneously uncontrollably sobbing into my mums arms, at least twice every day. Then I feel guilty that I’m not “enjoying every second” like everyone tells you too because it passes by so quickly (and it does, my eldest is 11 and I feel like I just blinked and that happened). But sometimes I’m just not in control of my emotions, and I can’t feel guilty about having sad points it’s counter productive. I’m really feeling happy today which is amazing, but I’m ready to accept any sobbing or sadness that sneaks up on me at any point. If it doesn’t hallelujah, but if it does I’m no less of a mother for feeling that way. And to anyone else feeling or who has felt that way, don’t ever let those feelings make you feel that you weren’t good enough, you were and you are. Its ok not to be ok. Also I want to say thank you to the amazing NHS services that we have received over the last 7 days… Queens Hospital Romford, all of the nurses, midwives and paediatricians. Our community midwives, and the breastfeeding specialist who literally MILKED me for hours trying to bring my milk down from under my chest and armpits, and the Perinatal Parent Infant Mental Health Services in our area who have been so attentive and always there if we need them. 💙 Thinking of all of those who don’t have a support system around them. If you need someone to talk to there are people out there… please don’t hesitate to reach out. @pandas_uk @mindcharity 💙

In a telling move the story was actually promptly deleted off her social media – but not before her fans picked up on it!

Some of them have now flocked to comment on Joe Swash’s Instagram, to share their suspicious.

Writing on a picture of Joe and his baby boy, one fan wrote: ‘So your babies name is Rex? If I love it.’

Another Stacey and Joe fan commented: ‘Is he called Rex?’, as a third said: ‘Rexi’ when one follower asked: ‘Beautiful baby what’s his name 🙂’.
Good morning World xx

As the parents adjust to the new member of their family, Stacey has been wonderfully open and honest about how she’s finding welcoming another new baby. She is already mum to seven-year-old Leighton and 11-year-old Zachary.

Yesterday, she posted a candid picture of herself breastfeeding her youngest son, admitting in the caption that it hasn’t all been smooth sailing.

Stacey confessed: ‘I didn’t breastfeed Leighton and I don’t remember 11 years ago with Zach so it came as a bit of a shock to me when my feeding experience wasn’t blissful breast time and expressing pints of milk in between!

‘After not mastering the latch that leaving my boobs engorged and my nipples feeling like they’d been rubbed on sandpaper I think we are finally getting there.

‘I’ve been milked by just about every health visitor and breastfeeding specialist around (for which I am eternally grateful) and my baby can finally get his tiny mouth around, what Zach and Leighton call, my Pepperami nipples!

Trying to smile 😂 This is my face every time he latches on 😂 I didn’t breastfeed Leighton and I don’t remember 11 years ago with Zach so it came as a bit of a shock to me when my feeding experience wasn’t blissful breast time and expressing pints of milk in between! After not mastering the latch that leaving my boobs engorged and my nipples feeling like they’d been rubbed on sandpaper I think we are finally getting there. I’ve been milked by just about every health visitor and breastfeeding specialist around (for which I am eternally grateful) and my baby can finally get his tiny mouth around, what Zach and Leighton call, my Pepperami nipples! We still haven’t mastered it yet and we might never master it – that’s ok too. I just thought for anyone out there struggling or who struggled to breastfeed that it’s perfectly OK, there’s nothing wrong with you, and you’re doing amazingly. All things I’ve struggled to believe at times. It’s so wonderful to see people’s happy breastfeeding pictures and amazing expressing photos – I love them, but from somebody who is lucky to express 10ml if not dust when I put a pump on I would have loved to see some different experiences too. Here’s to making it work no matter what way round you do it! Breast or bottle, Mammas, YOU ARE INCREDIBLE! 💪🏼

‘We still haven’t mastered it yet and we might never master it – that’s ok too. I just thought for anyone out there struggling or who struggled to breastfeed that it’s perfectly OK, there’s nothing wrong with you, and you’re doing amazingly.’