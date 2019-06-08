Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon has officially revealed the name of her new baby son with Joe Swash.

Earlier this week, fans went wild when Stacey referred to her new baby boy as ‘Rexi’ on Instagram stories. The story was swiftly deleted after it was picked up by eagle-eyed followers.

But now Stacey has officially revealed the name of the new arrival, in an adorable Instagram post. Stacey shared an adorable black and white image of a sleeping ‘Rexi’ yesterday evening, writing: ‘Rex Toby Francis Swash. Due today, born 23.05.2019 on my Mummy’s birthday.’

Stacey revealed that her older kids had come up with the baby’s unusual first name, while his middle names were a sweet nod to Joe and Stacey’s Nannas. ‘Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex,’ she explained. ‘Francis is Joe’s Nanna’s name and Toby is my Nanna’s name.’

She explained that the couple had been waiting until Rex’s official due date to reveal his name, saying: ‘It’s taken us this long to announce the name because for some strange, probably hormone and post birth related, reason I didn’t want to do it until his official due date.’

Stacey’s friends and fans were amazed at how much little Rexi looked like his dad, with Davina McCall writing: ‘Oh my god it’s Joe!’

‘I was just thinking that,’ a fan agreed. ‘The spit of Joe.’

But others thought he looked more like his mum, with one commenting: ‘Mummy’s spit and image.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Stacey’s other TV friends were also quick to congratulate her.

Izzy Judd wrote: ‘Gorgeous! What a great name.’

‘What a gorgeous little thing!’ Giovanna Fletcher added.

‘Perfect name,’ Gaby Roslin commented. ‘Can’t wait to give Rex a big cuddle. Love you.’

‘Oh my word. What a little beauty,’ Lisa Snowdon added. ‘Huge congratulations to you, Joe and the whole family.’

Other mums reached out to thank Stacey for her candid post-birth posts.

‘He’s so scrummy,’ wrote one mum. ‘Thank you for sharing openly and honestly how hard it can be in these early days. Society makes people feel that those first days and weeks should be something that they’re not, so people feel that they’re failing as a mother or their baby is broken if it’s not plain sailing. Thank you for showing people your and Rex’s journey without any smoke and mirrors.’