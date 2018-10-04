This is the cutest!

Stacey Solomon and her boyfriend Joe Swash are the ultimate couple goals.

And they’ve just become even more adorable as they’ve just moved in together – just in time to celebrate Stacey’s 29th birthday. Aw!

The Loose Women panellist met Joe on I’m A Celebrity in 2010, but they didn’t start dating officially until six years later.

And the pair announced they’d taken a huge step in their relationship with a sweet message on Instagram, with 29-year-old Stacey saying waking up next to Joe and her two sons Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six, was the ‘best present ever’.

‘Happy birthday to me, yay,’ she wrote.

‘Was imagining being surrounded by thousands of pink balloons when I woke up on a four poster bed.

‘But I’m actually so much happier to be waking up on a mattress on the floor surrounded by brown boxes.

‘We are about to move in together and blend our lives together which is the best birthday present I could have ever wished for.’

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the sweet photo, as one wrote: ‘So so happy for u Stacey u 2 are made for each other 😍 also Happy Birthday 😘.’

While another added: ‘Huge happy birthday Stacey 🎂🎉, happy moving day & all the best to you all in your new home ❤🏠 xx’

And a third said: ‘Happy Birthday so happy for you and Joe and your beautiful boys xx’

Meanwhile, Stacey also received some extra special gifts from her little family on her big day as she took to her Instagram Stories to show off the sweet presents.

One snap sees a card from Joe which reads: ‘Happy 29th Birthday my darling. I will drive you to the moon and back. Lots of love from your spouse.’ Aww!

Her sons also treated their mum to some thoughtful gifts as another clip shows little Leighton giving her a card which reads ‘from your little monster.’

Next to the sweet video, Stacey wrote: ‘He makes my heart hurt.’

Happy Birthday, Stacey!