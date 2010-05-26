Stephane Rolland: I am proud to dress Cheryl Cole

Fashion designer speaks out about Chezza's style

Stephane Rolland is a big fan of Cheryl Cole‘s style.

The French designer created two show-stopping dresses for Cheryl to wear on The X Factor, a tight gold mini dress and a black one-sleeved number.

‘She looked great and I am proud to dress a young beauty like her,’ he says.

‘I like her in short dresses, but I would love to persuade her to wear long in the future.’

Stephane, 43 – who also works with Rihanna – thinks Cheryl is both classically beautiful and yet girlishly cute.

‘I like the idea of a woman with many faces,’ he admits. ‘She is small and sweet, almost like a doll, but she has a very strong personality.’

