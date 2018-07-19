Steph has taken a trip to the salon

After recently announcing the HUGE news that she’s returning to our telly screens, Stephanie Davis has now shared her first photo from the Hollyoaks set.

The CBB star filmed her last scenes as fiery Sinead O’Connor more than three years ago, but will now be reprising her role on the Channel 4 soap.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

And it looks like 25-year-old Steph has a completely different look to go with her exciting career move as she’s shown off a brand new hair do on Instagram.

More: Stephanie Davis emotionally reveals the one thing she’s dreading about returning to Hollyoaks

Sharing a snap next to the infamous village sign, the mum-of-one can be seen with shoulder length, lighter hair as she posed in a cream draped jacket and black jeans.

‘She’s back. @hollyoaksofficial’, Steph wrote next to the photo. And the star’s 853k followers couldn’t wait to gush over how great she looks, as one commented: ‘You look amazing and so does your hair. Well done for overcoming all you’ve had to deal with. Things are on the up. Well done’.

‘You look beautiful’, said another, while a third added: ‘Hair looks lovely @stephaniedavis88 you resemble Caroline Flack in this pic.

This comes after Steph teased her fans earlier in the day with a snap from the hairdressers.

Posing with a towel on her head and another wrapped around her neck, the reality star wrote: ‘Here we go’.

In May it was confirmed that Steph – who shares one-year-old Caben-Albi with ex Jeremy McConnell – had been asked back by Hollyoaks bosses after she was axed in 2015.

The soap star was kicked off the show following a series of incidents, with her spokesman saying at the time: ‘Stephanie’s contract was terminated following warnings for lateness, attendance and after a final incident in which she turned up to set unfit to work because of alcohol consumption.’

But after a few years away from acting, it looks like Steph can’t wait get back to her day job as she told The Mirror: ‘I’m over the moon to be given this amazing opportunity and so excited to bring feisty Sinead back to Hollyoaks.

‘I just want to get stuck into learning my first scripts. I can’t wait to be on set and back acting again, which is my passion.’

We can expect to see Sinead make her dramatic return to Chester next month. Who’s excited?