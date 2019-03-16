Awww, you guys!

Stephanie Davis went through a rocky patch to stay the least, admitting recently that in her darkest days she would drink three bottles of wine for breakfast during the ‘lowest point in her life’.

But after a stint in rehab and return to Hollyoaks, after being fired back in 2015 for being deemed ‘unfit to work’, her life is spectacularly back on track – with a new man to boot.

The Liverpudlian actress, 25, met Owen Warner, 19 when she returned to filming on the soap and the pair are now inseparable.

Flaunting her dazzling bling on her Insta stories, Steph proudly captioned it: ‘My beautiful promise ring of my beautiful partner, so happy @_owenwarner.‘

She then went on to explain the intricate design of the ring and what it means to the couple: ‘My him and caben intertwined in three joined together.’

Little Caben Davis didn’t get off to the best of starts, with dad Jeremy McConnell demanding a DNA test before he’d accept responsibility for his child. But the two-year-old looks to have now found a father figure in Steph’s new beau, Owen.

‘Cannot wait to spend my life with you,’ she finished in smaller, subtle lettering.

It’s been a whirlwind for the pair, who only announced their romance in December last year. But when you know… Right Steph?

‘Stephanie and Owen are inseparable and were spending every night together pretty much straight away after they started dating,’ a source told The Sun.

‘It made sense for Owen just to move in with her and Steph couldn’t be happier – as she’s finally getting the family home she always dreamed of.

‘Owen is amazing with her son Caben and was really hands on at his second birthday party recently.

‘She’s really happy about how everything has turned out.’