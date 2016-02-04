They are SO over - Stephanie also claims that she'd 'lost the love' before CBB

The breakdown of Stephanie Davis and Sam Reece‘s eight-month romance happened right before our eyes – as she started to fall for fellow CBB contestant Jeremy McConnell, he ‘withdrew social media support’ for her and she ended up declaring Sam ‘obviously’ not right for her.

And now, Steph has put the final nail in their relationship coffin with a direct message to Sam – straight from the house.

Thursday night’s episode features a press conference, in which the finalists have to answer questions from an audience and a panel including ex-housemate Megan McKenna and Luisa Zissman.

When it’s Stephanie’s turn to talk, it doesn’t take long for the conversation to turn to THAT love triangle…

Stephanie confirms that her relationship with Sam had turned toxic before she even entered the house, and she had already ‘lost the love’. Then things turn even more sour when audience members tell Stephanie that Sam has been ‘cashing in on her’, confirmed by Megan who tells her about the club appearance they shared on the weekend.

To this news, Stephanie says snidely: ‘Lap up the money! Have a good time! I have found someone now who genuinely cares about my heart.’

As if that were not enough, Stephanie then throws further shade to Sam when Megan tells her that Sam wants to talk to her when she gets out:

‘Well he could never take me to dinner, so perhaps he can now take a girl to dinner!’

Yikes. Something tells us that that dinner date won’t be the most pleasant of affairs…

