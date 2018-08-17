Fans have accused this contestant of having too much dance experience

Strictly Come Dancing‘s latest celebrity signing, Ashley Roberts, has been forced to defend her spot on the show after fans branded it ‘unfair.’

The BBC One dancing show announced on Twitter this morning that Ashley, 36, will take to the dance floor this year, but her excitement has been overshadowed as fans have pointed out that she’s already a trained dancer.

Ashely was previously a judge on Dancing On Ice and formed part of girl group and dance ensemble The Pussycat Dolls, which many viewers think leaves her at an unfair advantage over the other celebrity contestants.

One fan wrote on Twitter: ‘Rather unfair that Ashley Roberts is a contestant on @bbcstrictly … she’s a professional dancer!! She is obviously going to walk all over the others #unfair #Strictly.’

Another agreed, adding: ‘Ashley Roberts was a judge on Dancing on Ice and was a member of American dance ensemble Pussycat Dolls! Mr Kipling will be a contestant on Bake off next #scd2018.’

A third confused fan wrote: ‘Ashley Roberts going on strictly and she is legit a trained dancer… what.’

Hitting back at the criticism, Ashley said this morning on Chris Evans‘ Radio 2 breakfast show: ‘The Latin and Ballroom world is foreign to me.’

She added that she’s ‘super excited’ to get started as she ‘misses performing.’

Sharing her excitement at joining the show earlier today, she wrote on Twitter: ‘So… the pussycat’s out the bag!! Ahhh sooo beyond excited for this adventure!!! CANT WAIT!!’

Defending the show’s decision to sign Ashley, Strictly professional dancer Kevin Clifton wrote on Twitter: ‘There’s always some with dance experience. She will be learning ballroom for the first time.

‘Also @bbcstrictly leaves it to the voter. U vote for your favourite, doesn’t have to be the best dancer by the judges.’

Well said, Kevin!

Words by Robyn Morris