Strictly viewers are not happy with the result.

As viewers tuned in for another weekend installment of the most explosive Strictly Come Dancing series to date, we were left clutching our sequins once again – this time, over claims that the show is a ‘fix’.

This weekend, radio host Vick Hope and her dance partner Graziano di Prima fell short of ballroom luck – and were eliminated from the competition last night.

After failing to impress both ballroom judges and the viewers, Vick and Graziano faced the dreaded dance off alongside Seann Walsh and Katya Jones.

Sadly, Vick and Graziano were on the chopping block as the panel opted to save Seann and Katya.

Revealing his decision, judge Craig Revel Horwood said: ‘Both dances were very different but both couples I thought need technique as well, but the couple I thought, for me on the night, Vick and Graziano.’

However, after Darcey Bussel opted to save Seann and Katya, the final decision was left with head judge Shirley Ballas.

‘Due to the performance I enjoyed the most I am going to save Seann and Katya,’ she concluded.

Following Vick’s departure from the show, many outraged users have shared their disapproval of the decision.

In fact, quite a few have taken to social media to claim the result was a ‘fix’.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have heard of the spot of bother both Seann and Katya found themselves in – after they were pictured smooching in the street, despite being involved in their retrospective relationships.

Highlighting this, one user offered the decision to keep the controversial duo in the competition had been a tactical way to guarantee ‘ratings’.

Another viewer shared they could ‘count the mistakes in Seann’s dance’.

Agreeing, another added: ‘I’m not the only one who saw Sean mess up with his feet a lot of the time right? FIXED’

One shared they were ‘bitterly disappointed the judges saved Katya and Seann’.

