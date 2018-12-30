Poor lads...

A night out for brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard took a terrifying turn on Friday, when the Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing On Ice stars were confronted by eight men in a ‘unprovoked’ attack.

A spokesperson for the pair revealed that AJ suffered severe bruising to the arms, legs, body and face, while Curtis is set to undergo emergency surgery on his knee following the brutal beating.

But it’s not just the physical injuries that are concerning those close to the brothers, with a source revealing that the attack has also had a devastating emotional impact.

A source told the Sunday Mirror: ‘AJ is so traumatised by what happened he doesn’t want to leave the house.

‘He has told friends he doesn’t understand why this has happened to him. AJ has never been targeted before and this has come out of the blue.

‘He is beside himself with worry and anxiety.’

AJ, 24, and Curtis, 23, were enjoying a festive night out in Nantwich – where they were both staying during the Christmas break – when the shocking scene unfolded. Following the incident, both men were rushed to hospital immediately.

Police have revealed that a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, but has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Messages of support have flooded in following the attack, with fans and fellow Strictly stars sending messages of support.

‘Totally wrong on every level to attack such kind gentle boys. So sorry that @CurtisPritchard will be unable to start work on @DWTSIRL and wishing him and @Aj11Ace speedy recovery,’ tweeted Arlene Phillips.

While Katya Jones wrote: ‘I can’t believe what happen to @Aj11Ace and @CurtisPritchard. Sending lots of love your way. It’s Christmas people! Where is humanity going? #disappointed.’

Wishing you both a speedy recovery…