Ashley has finally spoken out

Strictly Come Dancing star Ashley Roberts is one of the most talented contestants on this years show and even managed to score a perfect 40 last week.

But as well as wowing viewers with her incredible routines, the former Pussycat Dolls star’s private life has also got fans talking after she was recently linked to professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

And following a load of romance rumours, the 37-year-old was forced to deny the speculation live on This Morning today – and it was pretty awkward.

As she appeared on the daytime telly show alongside her dance partner Pasha Kovalev, host Phillip Schofield tried to squeeze in a cheeky question about her love life.

‘So…Giovanni?’ he said, to which Ashley replied: ‘You cheeky little man! Giovanni and I are friends. I am very passionate about being [on Strictly] and it’s about the dance for me. No, we’re just friends. I’m single.’

The singer previously said that she had ‘gone for drinks’ with Giovanni, telling Fabulous magazine: ‘We’ve gone out for drinks. He’s a lovely guy, but we are not dating.

‘I’m so focused on the show right now, and really that’s where I want my focus to be. What happens after that, I don’t know. The right guy will come along at the right time. I believe in that.’

This comes after 28-year-old Giovanni – who is currently partnered up with Faye Tozer – also awkwardly insisted he’s single after being grilled on This Morning.

‘According to the press I change girlfriend every single day,’ he said.

‘We’re really good friends, she’s a lovely person but I’m single. I’m in Newcastle every single day so there’s no chance for me to be in a relationship. ‘I’m single. I’m sorry to disappoint you but I’m single.’

Hmm… we’ll have to watch this space!