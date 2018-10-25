The Pussycat Doll joins Kem Cetinay and Sam Thompson in the new Movember campaign

We’re used to seeing Ashley Roberts preened to perfection – whether that’s at a glitzy red carpet event or hitting the dancefloor on Strictly Come Dancing.

But the 37-year-old has completely transformed for a new campaign with the Movember Foundation – and we definitely didn’t recognise her.

Ashley took on the role of Charlie Chaplin as she teamed up with Love Island winner Kem Cetinay and Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson to launch the annual Grow a Mo’ campaign.

Kem, 22, turned into WWE’s Hulk Hogan, while 26-year-old Sam took on the role of Sasha Baron Cohen’s character Borat.

And while there’s no denying they all look hilarious dressed up, there’s a very serious reason behind the moustaches.

The Movember Foundation is a charity dedicated to changing the face of men’s mental health and encourages men to speak up about their personal experiences.

Its aim is to reduce the number of men dying from health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide by 25% by 2030.

And they want you to get involved, too! Whether that’s by encouraging your man to grow a mo, or walking 60 kilometres over the month (one km for the 60 men we lose to suicide every hour) to raise money for this very important cause.

Owen Sharp, CEO for the Movember Foundation, says: ‘Every year we strive to raise awareness, drive conversation and most importantly encourage friends, family and colleagues to donate to those willing to grow a moustache for the whole of November.

‘Our number one goal is to continue funding projects and organisations to stop men dying too young so they can enjoy happier, healthier and longer lives.’

To get involved, click here.