Oh dear...

The Strictly Come Dancing drama has really kicked up a notch over the past week after THAT Seann Walsh and Katya Jones kiss.

In case you missed it, the Strictly partners were snapped snogging ‘like a pair of teenagers’ outside a pub in London despite Katya being married to fellow pro Neil, and Seann being in a five year relationship.

But determined not to let the incident stop them from carrying on with the competition, they returned to our telly screens over the weekend with a pretty impressive Charleston routine.

Unfortunately, while the controversial pair sailed through to next week during the results show, there was another moment from Sunday night’s Strictly which had fans feeling awkward.

As the professional dancers all took to the ballroom to perform a group routine, married Katya and Neil seemed to completely avoid dancing with each other.

The rather sexy opening number saw Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaž Škorjanec performing together and even exes Kevin and Karen Clifton partnered up.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Katya instead joined Giovanni Pernice to dance and Neil remained in the background.

And it didn’t go unnoticed by eagle-eyed viewers, as one wrote on Twitter: ‘Wow – beardy Neil didn’t look at Katya once during that pro dance! Beardy Neil is p**sed. #Strictly.’

‘So Janette is dancing with Alijaž, Karen is dancing with Kevin…but Katya is dancing with Giovanni and not Neil. Odd? Awkward… #BBCStrictly #Strictly @bbcstrictly #StrictlyComeDancing,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘Neil and Katya didn’t dance together…. #Strictly.’

This comes after 35-year-old Neil was spotted looking a little uncomfortable while Katya and Seann were hugging during the post-dance interview on Saturday.

Keeping a very straight-face, the professional dancer looked on as his wife told host Claudia Winkleman she’s had an ‘amazing week’ despite the media storm around her kissing scandal.

Katya has previously apologised after the photos emerged of her and Seann kissing on a wild night out, telling her fans it was a ‘one off mistake’.

She wrote on Twitter: ‘I’m so sorry about any offence or hurt I have caused with my actions.

‘I wasn’t thinking and it was a one off mistake after some drinks.

‘I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship.’

Oh the awkwardness…