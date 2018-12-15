Say it isn’t so…

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have fast become two of our favourite presenters to watch on TV thanks to their stint hosting Strictly Come Dancing.

So imagine our surprise – and sadness – after Claudia revealed that she and Tess might soon be giving up their weekly spray tans and sparkles in order for another duo to front the BBC One show.

Yes, you read that correctly.

In a recent interview, Claudia dropped the bombshell that she and Tess are in a secret pact to QUIT the show together should one of them want to eventually waltz off the dance floor permanently.

‘When one of us is done, we go together. So she’s not allowed to leave,’ the mother-of-three told The Sun’s TV mag.

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem that their departure is happening anytime soon – with Claudia admitting she is particularly excited about the wrap party following tonight’s final.

‘We also have our end-of-series party this weekend, which is always great fun,’ she added.

‘All the contestants come back and everyone is so happy to see them, and the winners are over the moon.

‘We dance, eat nuts, laugh and then bundle home to get ready for Christmas. Though I usually wake up the next morning covered in glitter and holding a scoring paddle.’

Tonight’s final sees Ashley Roberts, Faye Tozer, Stacey Dooley and Joe Sugg battle it out on the dance floor with the hope of being part of the winning couple to lift the 14th Glitterball trophy.

Each celebrity and their professional partner will perform three dances each; judges’ pick, a showdance and their favourite dance from the series.

Ashley and Pasha’s judges’ pick is their Salsa, Stacey and Kevin’s is the Foxtrot, Joe and Dianne will perform their Paso Doble and Faye and Giovanni will dance the Viennese Waltz.

Tune in tonight from 6.30pm on BBC One to see who is crowned the winner…