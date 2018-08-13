Da, da, da, da, da, da, daaaaa

Get excited people, because it’s BACK, Strictly Come Dancing 2018 is finally back.

And after months of rumours, speculation and a lot of impatience, the first sparkly contestant has been revealed. Welcome to the ballroom…. Katie Piper!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Yup, the TV presenter and ex-model will be waltzing on to the dance floor when the show hits our telly screens in Autumn, and it looks like we’re not the only ones who are just itching for the show to begin.

Announcing the exciting news on BBC Breakfast this morning, 34-year-old Katie said: ‘I’ve known for a while and it’s been really hard to keep it a secret.’

‘I feel so privileged and excited to be part of my favourite show on TV. I already know how much of an amazing experience it will be for me and I can’t wait to show my girls some of my new dance moves.’

More: Mark Wright finally reveals the truth about reports Michelle Keegan is joining Strictly Come Dancing

Although the mum-of-two is feeling a little bit apprehensive about her huge new gig, as Katie added: ‘It took a while to say yes because it’s something way out of my comfort zone.

‘The only person I told was my husband and he thought I was joking.I’m worried I’ll be the first to go home! The fear I have is I don’t have the natural rhythm. But I like a challenge, anything I can’t do it inspires me to learn it.’

When asked who she’d like to be partnered with, she then added: ‘I would really like to be partnered with Giovanni, but I have no sway in that at all. ‘So watch out Giovanni, I’m coming for you!’ Ooo!

This comes after fans of the BBC series were left totally baffled when hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman released a video containing a load of cheese-based clues about who could be joining the star-studded line up.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait until the next announcement as contestant number two will be confirmed on The One Show tonight.

Strictly is thought to start filming this month, with the rest of the big names to be announced in the coming two weeks ahead of the series’ showbiz red carpet launch at the end of August.

Other celebs rumoured to be reaching for their sparkly leggings for a chance to impress Craig Revel-Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Shirley Ballas and Darcey Bussell include Coleen Rooney, Lee Ryan and even Scarlett Moffatt.

We can’t WAIT for the series to start in September.