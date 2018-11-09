Strictly tension...

Since Strictly Come Dancing returned to our screens this Autumn, it’s caused quite a stir amongst viewers.

There’s been reported tension between the judges, after Craig Revel Horwood allegedly ripped into Shirley Ballas calling her boobs ‘fake’ and pro-dancer Katya Jones and comedian Sean Walsh shocked fans with their drunken kiss, despite both being in relationships.

And now it sounds like there could be more drama backstage, as actor Danny John-Jules is said to have been issued with a ‘final warning’ by the show over his ‘bullying’ behaviour.

The Red Dwarf actor has allegedly left his professional partner Amy Dowden, 27, in tears during training, after shouting and swearing at the dancer.

However, the screen star reacted rather shockingly to the allegations…

Taking to Twitter, the 58-year-old uploaded a meme of King Kong holding a distressed Ann Darrow, with the caption: ‘My new CV…..’

He also wrote on the social media site that his ‘conscience has never been clearer’ as he responded to the reports and retweeted several supportive messages.

It comes after claims that Amy – who is in her second series of the BBC show – threatened to quit, following a ‘tough week’ of training.

However, a Strictly Come Dancing representative denied reports the dancer wants to quit because of the alleged bullying.

According to an insider, the 27-year-old stormed out of training after Danny swore at her.

‘Amy’s been crying constantly at the hands of Danny. He gets very angry in the training room and he swears and shouts at her a lot. He also makes a lot of snide comments about him being famous and her not,’ the insider told The Sun.