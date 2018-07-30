Hands up if you're excited...

It might feel like summer is never going to end, but Strictly Come Dancing is right around the corner – and we can’t wait!

Yup, it turns out we could be seeing this year’s batch of celeb hopefuls waltzing onto the ballroom floor very soon as the bosses over at the BBC have announced the official date of the Strictly red carpet event.

In case you’re not familiar with this showbiz extravaganza, the red carpet sees the lucky stars finally revealed as they join hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly to celebrate the start of the new series.

And this year it’s taking place on 27 August which is just a few short weeks away, hoooray! The launch show will then follow on 31 August with the ballot already opening for fans to snap up tickets to see it live.

However, with the opening episode usually pre-recorded a few days before, it’s thought that it could air on Saturday 1 September.

Judging by previous years, the celebs and their professional partners then usually get a three week break before training starts so Strictly could return properly at the end of September.

While none of us know which stars will be trying their luck in front of judges Craig Revel-Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell this time round, that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill going into overdrive.

And the big names being thrown around lately include EastEnders star Samantha Womack, Coleen Rooney, Scarlett Moffatt and even Joey Essex.

Meanwhile, as we gear up to spend every Saturday night in front of the TV this autumn, it looks as though the Strictly professionals are already back in training as Gorka Marquez took to Instagram with a very exciting message today.

‘We are back!! @bbcstrictly 2018 series starts today’, Gemma Atkinson‘s boyfriend wrote.

Next to a snap of himself with former partners Tameka Empson and Alexandra Burke, he added: ‘Excited for my third series. Who will be sharing the dance floor with me and learning to not only dance, but also trying to understand my Spanish Accent?’