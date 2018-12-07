He sadly lost his place in the competition in week five, but now Strictly Come Dancing pro Graziano Di Prima has revealed who he wants to win this year’s series.

The 24-year-old dancer from Sicily was paired with radio host Vick Hope, but sadly they didn’t make it to the final.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Joe Sugg sets tongues wagging after REFUSING to deny Dianne Buswell romance rumours

With just a few weeks to go, the Glitterball trophy could be anyone’s, but Graziano has singled out two celebs who he would like to see win.

‘For me, there are two possibilities. Joe Sugg, because he is a lovely guy and he’s just enjoying the show. And Stacey Dooley,’ he exclusively told CelebsNow.

‘Stacey I think would be a surprise, because every week she is doing an amazing routine and well done to Kevin because they are doing a really good job.

‘You never know, but I think those two are the surprises of the season,’ Graziano added.

Commenting on the claims that contestants such as Ashley Roberts and Faye Tozer have an unfair advantage due to their pop star backgrounds, Graziano supported the two singers.

‘If we speak about Ashley and Faye… okay they know how to dance but it’s totally different,’ he explained.

‘Also the pressure. It’s easy to say they know how to dance but it’s not really like that. Okay, how they take the steps compared to, for example, Joe, can be different, but they still have to study how to dance and I don’t think they’ve done ballroom in the past!’

Sadly, Graziano and Vick bowed out of the BBC show in week five, but the Italian pro revealed they are very much still in contact.

‘Yes, afterwards we went out, we had a lunch together, which was really good for us, and our friendship is really good,’ he said.

‘We saw each other the other day, she’s a good girl,’ Graziano added, before admitting that he didn’t expect them to leave the competition so early.

Unfortunately, 29-year-old Vick won’t be heading out on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour next year – but Graziano will be hitting the road with his fellow pros.

‘It’s just been announced that I’m going to do the tour, and I’m so happy!’ he told us. ‘I really love the show and I want to be a part of it.’

The Strictly Come Dancing Grand Final will air on Saturday 15 December on BBC One.