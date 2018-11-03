We look at how Strictly stars Shirley Ballas, Tess Daly and more maintain their age-defying looks

Shirley Ballas

The Strictly head judge looks arguably younger than she did back in 2010. So what’s her secret?

The 58-year-old swears by vampire facials – which involve taking blood from your arm, separating the red and the white blood cells and re-injecting it into your face – as well as a ‘little bit of Botox’ to maintain her youthful glow. But, while she’s been honest about those two procedures, she ruled out rumours of a facelift by saying, ‘not yet anyway!’

While we think Shirley looks fabulous, some Twitter trolls think she’s taken it a little too far, calling it a ‘Botox overload’. Bit harsh!

Tess Daly

As much as we’d all like to wish the Strictly co-host has had a helping hand in looking that good at 49, Tess claims she’s ‘Botox free’ and is embracing her wrinkles.

‘You can see in the flesh I haven’t had any work done because there are wrinkles,’ she said. ‘But you know what? I embrace it.’

So what is the mum-of-two’s secret to seriously smooth skin? ‘Look after your skin and keep your face out of the sun,’ she explains. ‘I always take my make-up off and drink boiled water before bed. It really flushes out impurities and keeps your skin and eyes clear.’

We’ll try it!

Bruno Tonioli

Bruno is like a fine wine that keeps getting better with age. But the Italian stallion claims it’s not Botox that keeps him looking young – it’s a facial that will set you back £120.

The 62-year-old is a big fan of CACI Synergy facials, which aim to rejuvenate the skin by tightening and lifting it.

The flamboyant Strictly judge wouldn’t rule Botox out, though. ‘If I found a brilliant surgeon who could do it without making me look ridiculous, I probably would, if and when the time comes,’ he confessed. ‘But my face has to be mobile for my job.’

He’s got a point!

Craig Revel Horwood

The 53-year-old judge confessed to having his ‘nose done’ but has always remained tight-lipped over whether he’s dabbled with Botox.

Despite this, former Strictly contestant Judge Rinder isn’t convinced and said, ‘He has frowned in the past five years – where it’s possible.’ Miaow!