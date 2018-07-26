We are SO excited

We might still be in the warm clutches of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start thinking about Strictly Come Dancing 2018, right? OKAY we can admit it, we’re TOTAL keen Strictly beans.

And it looks like we’re not the only ones, as the dancing rumours have already begun with whispers of who could be joining this year’s star-studded series.

With no official line-up being released until the end of the year (and that’s far too long) – we’ve pulled together all the famous faces we might expect to see on our ol’ box next November.

Rumoured Strictly line up: Scarlett Moffatt

The former Gogglebox star fuelled rumours during an Instagram Stories Q&A session with her fans as she let slip that she’s making a TV comeback towards the end of 2018…

‘Do you have any upcoming projects or appearance on TV?’ one follower asked, prompting 27-year-old Scarlett to reply: ‘I can’t announce anythin yet but let’s just say the end of the year is going to be great fun’.

Unfortunately, the telly favourite didn’t give much else away, but it comes after she hinted last month that she really misses dancing. Ooo er…

Rumoured Strictly line up: Catherine Tyldesley

Now that she’s leaving behind the Coronation Street cobbles, rumour has it Catherine could be heading straight for the Strictly ballroom.

Despite admitting she quit her role as Eva Price on the ITV soap to spend more time with her family, the 34-year-old recently told OK! magazine: ‘I’ve started going to auditions and I’ve been put up for some really exciting jobs.

‘I don’t watch much reality TV but the one show I do watch is Strictly Come Dancing. I adore it. That’s the only one I would possibly do.’

Rumoured Strictly line up: Joey Essex

He might have already starred in reality shows TOWIE, I’m A Celebrity, The Jump, Splash! and Celebs Go Dating, it looks like the Essex lad could be about to add to his telly resume.

A source told the Daily Star: ‘Joey Essex has always been and will always be TV gold,’ adding: ‘The mums and the kids love him, and he’d be perfect for a family show like Strictly.’

Professional dancer Oti Mabuse then got tongues wagging when she tweeted a photo of Joey alongside a Strictly casting producer on her Instagram, before swiftly deleting it.

Rumoured Strictly line up: Maya Jama

The TV and radio presenter is the latest star linked to the BBC One show, with bosses apparently keen to sign her up to pull in the younger viewers.

A source recently told The Sun: ‘Maya would be a great contestant on the show – she looks incredible, loves music and is already a big fan of the series.’

And it looks like the 23-year-old could well be reaching for that sparkly leotard, as she previously admitted: ‘Strictly Come Dancing is amazing. I used to dance when I was younger for like a couple of years when I was about 10 and I haven’t done any structured or routine dance since. Well, except when I’m in a club.’

Rumoured Strictly line up: Coleen Rooney

Coleen was actually tipped for the show last year, but just a few weeks later the telly star announced the amazing news that she was pregnant with her and Wayne Rooney‘s fourth son, Cass.

So, after a tough ol’ year – following Wayne’s drink driving charge in September – could Strictly be the perfect distraction for Coleen? We hope so…

Rumoured Strictly line up: The Spice Girls

Okay, not ALL of them, but it’s been reported that Strictly bosses are keen to sign up one of the ladies for the 2018 series.

With Emma Bunton having previously taken part back in 2006, it’s thought that Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner are all in the frame for a place on the dance floor.

‘Having a Spice Girl on this year’s show would be a huge coup for the show’s bosses,’ a source told The Sun Online. ‘Their comeback is still the talk of the town and everyone knows it’s going to be huge.’

Rumoured Strictly line up: Nadia Hussain

Since winning Great British Bake Off in 2015, Nadiya’s telly career has gone from strength to strength. She even baked for the Queen…

But now it looks like the baking champ could be about to trade her oven gloves for dancing shoes, as BBC bosses are reportedly desperate to sign her up for the show.

A Strictly source told The Sun: ‘Producers have openly said how much they would like to get Nadiya on the show. She’s a big fan and loved getting the star treatment.’

Rumoured Strictly line up: Ross Kemp

We might be used to seeing Ross Kemp playing Phil Mitchell’s hard-faced brother Grant on EastEnders, but could we be about to see him in a whole new light?

‘I have been asked to do Strictly before,’ he told The Sun, before adding: ‘I was going to do it. Then I got home from Camp Bastion after being shot at and thought: “No, don’t be so silly.”‘

Ross also previously told the Loose Women panellists: ‘Never say never.’ If that’s not a hint, we don’t know what is!

Rumoured Strictly line up: Samantha Womack



After her EastEnders character Ronnie Mitchell drowned in a New Year’s Day storyline back in 2016, apparently Samantha is keen to star in Strictly’s next series.

‘Sam didn’t want to do Strictly while on EastEnders but now she has more time on her hands it was a very appealing offer’, a source told The Sun.

‘It’s too early for contracts but she’s keen and the show are keen so it’s pretty much a done deal.’

Rumoured Strictly line up: Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby fans have been desperate to see her on Strictly for years, and earlier this year the mum-of-three revealed that she WILL do the show – but on one huge condition.

The presenter admitted live on This Morning that she’d take to the ballroom IF co-host Phillip Schofield agrees to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle. OKAY, this needs to happen…

Rumoured Strictly line up: Gemma Collins