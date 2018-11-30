Bosses want to protect the show’s family-friendly image…

After bringing all sorts of bad press upon one of the most-watched talent competition’s on television, Strictly Come Dancing bosses have made the * not so * difficult decision to ban Seann Walsh from appearing on the upcoming live tour.

It seems his kiss with professional partner Katya Jones is to blame for their decision, after the pair were pictured snogging following a night out at a London pub.

A source from the show revealed: ‘The Strictly tour is a really wholesome, family-friendly event.

‘It’s all about good, clean fun and we don’t think that a man who snogs married women in the street fits that image,’ they added to The Sun.

Following the scandal, 32-year-old comedian Seann was publicly dumped by his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries, who he had left at home on her birthday to canoodle with the Strictly pro.

Taking to Twitter days later, Rebecca claimed: ‘He aggressively and repeatedly called me a psycho/nuts/mental, as he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I’ve questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour.’

And Katya’s husband, Neil Jones, who is also a professional dancer on the show wasn’t best pleased with his wife’s infidelity either-especially as the incident created a ‘toxic atmosphere’ backstage.

Although the contestants didn’t have to put up with it for long, as the cheating pair were booted off the show in week seven.

An insider claimed that there was a huge ‘feeling of relief’ following their departure, saying: ‘After Seann’s elimination the atmosphere is finally getting back to being great and everything feels normal again.’

Another source added: ‘Seann brought the show into disrepute with his behaviour.’

Well we think it might be for the best then!

Words by Becky Waldren