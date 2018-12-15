The finalist has reportedly been causing trouble with her demands backstage…

Stacey Dooley has rubbished reports she’s been behaving like a ‘massive diva’ in the run up to tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing final.

The documentary maker, who is partnered with Kevin Clifton, has reportedly been driving the Strictly crew mad with her backstage demands, including ordering staff on the show to go and buy her a new outfit ahead of a radio appearance on Thursday morning.

According to The Sun, a source revealed that the 31-year-old ‘turned up for an appearance on Chris Evans’ Breakfast Show at eight in the morning but hadn’t brought anything glamorous to wear as asked by bosses.’

The source added: ‘She ordered staff go out and buy her an outfit but nothing was open that early so she had to go on stage after the radio appearance in her tracksuit.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

READ MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2018: AJ Pritchard reveals he’s exhausted after this series ‘I need to sleep!’

The paper also claims that crew on the hit BBC One show can’t wait to see the back of Stacey – bit harsh!

‘Over the past few weeks Stacey has been quite difficult and it has resulted in crew being put off her,’ the source reportedly said.

‘Some of them are quite glad that this weekend will be the last time they have to work with her.’

But it appears Stacey can see the funny side of these claims as she took to Twitter to rubbish the reports and brand them a joke.

She also retweeted a fan that told her to ‘release her inner diva’ – you go Stacey!

The BBC3 star may be hoping these claims don’t hinder her chance at lifting the coveted Glitterball trophy in tonight’s final.

Stacey is up against Ashley Roberts, Faye Tozer and Joe Sugg in a battle to be crowned Strictly champion 2018.

Find out who wins tonight when Strictly returns at 6.30pm on BBC One.