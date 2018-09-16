‘This is absolute b******s’

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 star Susannah Constantine has slammed reports that she threw a strop after being paired with pro partner Anton Du Beke.

The fashion critic didn’t take kindly to the rumours that she has reportedly been behaving like a diva backstage and was disappointed to be partnered with Anton because she doesn’t want to be seen as a ‘comedy act’.

Taking to her Instagram page over the weekend to set the record straight, the former Trinny and Susannah star shared a screenshot of the article, dismissing the claims.

Simply captioning the snap: ‘FYI. This is absolute b******s,’ she followed it with rolling eyes emoji and an angry emoji.

She also tagged the legendary Strictly pro in her caption alongside a love heart emoji – proving there is plenty of love between the pair.

Her followers were quick to jump to her defence over the rumours, with one responding: ‘Susannah your love and admiration for Anton and the show is so apparent. I personally wouldn’t waste my time reading that crap. Keep dancing.’

Another said: ‘That’s ridiculous! We all know that is rubbish. You’re so down to earth and so lovely and we know you love Anton and he loves you.’

A third added: ‘We all know this is c**p – literally NO one would say no to Anton.’

While Anton didn’t address the claims, he did share a sneak peak of their rehearsals ahead of Saturday’s first live show.

Showing absolutely no signs of drama between them, the clip shows the pair laughing and joking as they practice their steps in a dance studio.

Captioning the post, Anton said: ‘Dancing Into The Weekend With @susannahconstantine Like… #strictly #bbc #2018’.

Fans were thrilled to see the short preview, with one gushing: ‘I’ve watched this on repeat! Mesmerising. Can’t wait to see your first dance @susannahconstantine’.

Even Susannah’s former TV partner, Trinny Woodall praised the pair, commenting on the clip: ‘You make her look magnificent!’

We can’t wait to see Anton and Susannah on the dancefloor when Strictly returns on Saturday September 22 at 6.15pm on BBC One.