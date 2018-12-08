Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Will Faye Tozer be the next ‘curse’ victim?

The former Steps singer addresses rumours her marriage is on the rocks

Steps singer Faye Tozer has confessed things between her and husband Michael Smith are ‘tricky’ – just weeks after snaps emerged of her and Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice enjoying a cosy meal.

The infamous Strictly curse reared its ugly head at the beginning of the series, when Seann Walsh was pictured snogging his married co-star Katya Jones. Something which they claimed was simply a ‘drunken mistake’.

And Steps singer Faye, 43, has now said of her marriage, ‘It’s always tricky being away from home. You just have to keep your head above water. We’ve just got to keep really tight as a family unit – I think that’s the only way. But it is tough being away from home because we miss each other.’

Earlier in the competition, Faye and Giovanni, 28, were forced to hit back after their ‘flirty’ lunch raised eyebrows – with some fans convinced they were more than just friends. ‘I had a bit of salad on my face so he took it off and that was it,’ said Faye.

Michael, who has son Benjamin with Faye, has maintained a united front on social media, tweeting support to his wife – despite also confessing to ‘tough’ times. He wrote: ‘So proud of @Faye_Tozer. It’s been another tough week on and off the pitch, but we do what we do and march on as a team.’

Over the years, a host of formerly happily married stars have ended up divorced after appearing on the BBC1 show, including Louise Redknapp and rugby ace Ben Cohen.

There are just weeks to go until someone takes the glitter ball trophy, so let’s hope Faye and Michael can continue to work things out until then!